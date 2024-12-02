US millionaire Bryan Johnson hit by Mumbai smog during India tour: ‘My throat and eyes burn’

Bryan Johnson, the US entrepreneur who is on a mission to achieve reverse his age, revealed that he felt the effects of air pollution in Mumbai soon after landing in the city as part of his India tour. Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson claims he has reduced his rate of aging to 0.64. (X/@bryan_johnson)

"I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing a N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation," Johnson said on X (formerly Twitter).

He was responding to a post by Indian-origin venture capitalist Debarghya, aka Deedy Das, on the impact pollution has on health. Das said he notices that his eyes water more and that he ends up blowing his nose more whenever he is in India.

Bryan Johnson termed the experience as accurate.

Take a look at his post on X:

The millionaire is in India, visiting Mumbai and Bengaluru, to promote his book “Don't Die”.

On Sunday evening, Johnson met Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat for a meet-up at Soho House in Mumbai. He said while over 1,100 people applied to be a part of the exclusive event, only 50 were shortlisted.

“Last night at Soho house with @deepigoyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you,” the American wrote on X on Monday morning.

In another post, Johnson said he has brought with him every food item that he will consume during his six days in India. This includes his “longevity mix”, nut bars, peptides, pea soup and lentils among other things.

“A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for 6 days,” he said.

Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson's routine

Bryan Johnson, the creator of “Blueprint”, follows an intensely detailed and scientific regimen aimed at reversing the aging process. His daily routine includes waking up at 4:30 am, consuming a meticulously calculated plant-based diet, taking over 100 supplements daily, and engaging in targeted exercise. Johnson also spends millions annually on health monitoring and unique procedures like plasma transfusions from his son to rejuvenate his body.

One aspect of his health tracking involves monitoring overnight erections.

Johnson the founder of Braintree Venmo, the payments company he sold for $800 million several years ago.

