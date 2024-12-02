Inside Deepinder Goyal’s meetup with US CEO Bryan Johnson at elite Mumbai club: Over 1,000 applied, but 50 made the cut

Age-reversing enthusiast Bryan Johnson, the millionaire behind the "Blueprint" project, recently attended a special gathering in Mumbai where he shared his journey towards reversing the ageing process. The event, held at Soho House, saw Johnson alongside Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, addressing a small but select audience. In Mumbai, Bryan Johnson and Deepinder Goyal discussed anti-ageing and Johnson’s Blueprint project. (X/@akshaybd)

A vision for the future of health

In a post shared on his official X account, Johnson expressed his excitement about meeting Goyal, acknowledging the overwhelming response to the gathering, with over 1,100 applications vying for just 50 seats. "Last night at Soho House with Deepinder Goyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you. Thank you @akshaybd and @thetanmay for hosting," Johnson wrote.

The event, titled "Don't Die," was centred around Johnson's movement for a longer, healthier life. The tech mogul, a former Silicon Valley executive, is best known for his groundbreaking efforts in the field of anti-ageing. His project, "Blueprint," aims to not only halt but reverse the signs of ageing, using a highly regimented routine of diet, exercise, sleep, and supplements.

Blueprint: A approach to health

Johnson, 45, has made headlines globally for his controversial methods, which include receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. His Blueprint project is focused on using cutting-edge science and technology, including artificial intelligence, to optimise human health. According to Johnson, the future of humanity is deeply linked to advancements in health, and he emphasises the importance of AI in monitoring and enhancing our well-being.

Speaking at the event, Johnson captivated the audience with his thoughts on the future of health. "We are living in the most exciting time in human history. Super intelligence is at our doorstep. Will we thrive or will humans go extinct due to the status quo of health?" he remarked.

A personal reflection on health

Rickson Pereira, a Mumbai-based doctor who attended the event, took to X to share his thoughts. He expressed admiration for Johnson’s dedication to health optimisation, particularly in his project Blueprint. "Had an enlightening Sunday evening listening to Bryan Johnson talk about his project ‘Blueprint’," Pereira wrote. "I subscribe to his ideology of prioritising your health first. I think he is doing an amazing job of generating data about what works for the human body."

The event was an opportunity for a select group of doctors, health enthusiasts, and health-tech developers to engage with Johnson and explore his innovative approaches to achieving peak physical health.

Audience reactions and future expectations

Many attendees were impressed by Johnson's vision and his commitment to health. Some attendees reflected on how his methods could change the way we approach ageing, while others discussed the potential for his work to influence medical and technological advancements in the future. As Johnson continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in health science, the question on everyone's mind is whether his ambitious pursuit of anti-ageing could shape the future of human life expectancy.