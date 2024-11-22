Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
‘Poonam Pandey believes in don’t die’: Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson's post baffles people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 22, 2024 09:41 AM IST

“They scammed my boi,” wrote an X user about age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson's post on Poonam Pandey.

US software millionaire Bryan Johnson is on an ambitious quest to defy ageing. He has invested millions of dollars into his wellness regimen to reverse his ageing process and potentially achieve immortality. The tech mogul also regularly updates his X followers about his mission with posts, and his recent one has baffled people. He tagged Poonam Pandey, claiming that she is the only one who believes in “Don’t die” - a tagline the billionaire often uses while talking about efforts that can potentially extend human lifespans.

Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson's X post tagging Poonam Pandey has gone viral. (File Photo)
“Hello India. I’ve been told the only person who believes in Don’t Die is Poonam Pandey. We’re about to change that. I’m in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6,” he wrote along with a Hindi tagline “Mat Marna”, which translates to “Don’t die.”

Also Read: Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson's diet has an Indian connection, claims internet

A few months earlier, Johnson started using this Hindi tagline, which sparked widespread confusion. The X post sparked chuckles, with some suggesting that his signature hashtag got messed up during translation.

Take a look at Bryan Johnson's post:

What did social media say?

“Weird collab,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Oh by God, I checked on your profile to ensure this tweet is from really you Bryan.” A third commented, “This statement is LMFAO. If you know who she is.” A fourth added, “They scammed my boi.”

Also Read: 'Age-reversing’ millionaire Bryan Johnson to visit India soon? But his Hindi hashtag sparks confusion

Poonam Pandey’s death stunt:

Earlier this year, Poonam Pandey pulled off a controversial stunt where her team declared that she had died due to cervical cancer. However, later, she took to Instagram to declare that she was well and only faked her death to raise awareness about the disease. Her stunt didn’t sit well with people, with many criticising her move.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Johnson's X post?

