Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson's diet has an Indian connection, claims internet

US software millionaire Bryan Johnson who is spending millions to reverse his ageing shared a glimpse from his highly-disciplined life of strict diets and regular workouts. Recently, the 47-year-old took to X to share the food he will be eating for the "next four days". 47-year-old CEO Bryan Johnson took to X to share the food he will be eating for the "next four days".(X/@bryan_johnson)

"What I'm eating for the next four days: 1. Chickpea Vegetable frittata 2. Lemon red lentil soup 3. Vegetable Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice," he wrote in the post, along with a picture of the food packed into different containers.

(Also read: Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson shares 6 tips to get deep sleep: 'The most powerful thing you can do...')

The post was quickly flooded with reactions and over 988,000 views. But the praise for the food was also coupled with users pointing out that the dishes looked like food from Indian cuisine.

One user said "Bro that's all Indian food, without the colors" while another said, "Why does this give a "Bryan in India" vibe?" wrote another. "So basically...indian food cooked the right way," declared a third user. "In india, we call it besan chilla, masoor dal and sabzi-chawal - every household staple," read one comment.

Take a look at the post here:

Many others also pointed to the metal containers used by the billionaire to store the food also looked like a typical Indian school dabba.

"Where did you find indian middle school meal boxes?" asked one user, while another said, "90's kids from India will recognize the school lunch boxes. Nostalgia." Users also joked that the millionaire will soon be eating chole bhature, chana daal, gobhi aloo.

Bryan Johnson and age-reversal

Johnson is known for is relentless anti-ageing pursuits which also include controversial methods like blood transfusions from his teenage son. The "young blood" procedure is not FDA-approved.

He also sticks to a rigid diet and gets regular gene therapy injections. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments along with a strict regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, his ageing. (Also read: What's common between McD-loving Donald Trump and age-reversing Bryan Johnson?)