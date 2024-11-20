Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson shares 6 tips to get deep sleep: 'The most powerful thing you can do...'

47-year-old tech millionaire Bryan Johnson spends millions on reversing his age and being his best version by ‘bio-hacking’ his body. This includes eating the best diets, having personalised workout routines, and following a sleeping routine that ensures he gets ‘deep sleep’. On X, Bryan recently shared six tips that help him achieve deep sleep and how missing out on it could be harmful to your health. He wrote, “Deep sleep is one of the most power things you can do for heath and wellness. Missing it is very bad. Here's how you can get it (sic)” Bryan Johnson shared six interesting tips on X to get deep sleep.

(Also Read | Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson’s face ‘blows up’ after scary, botched procedure: ‘Fat injections from donor’)

‘Most deep sleep happens early in your sleep cycle’

For the uninitiated, deep sleep occurs in the final stage of non-REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. REM sleep is the stage of sleep where most dreams happen. During this stage, your breathing is the slowest it is during sleep. According to the picture provided by Bryan, he gets into a deep sleep in the first part of his sleeping cycle. He wrote, “Most deep sleep happens early in your sleep cycle… If you miss your deep sleep window, it's gone (mostly).”

In another tweet, he added, “See in my data above that all of my deep sleep happened in the first 3rd of the night. Sometimes, I'll get a bit more deep sleep in the early parts of the morning, too, but it's always heavily weighted towards the beginning of the night.”

Here's how Bryan achieves deep sleep

According to Bryan, to ‘get deep sleep’, one should consume their final meal of the day at least 2 hours before bed. “Work your way back to 8 hours before bed, even if for experimentation purposes only. Test out different eating windows and find the optimal time for you,” he wrote.

Having a 30-60 minute wind down routine also helps. He suggested going for a walk, reading a book, meditation or doing breath work. “Calm yourself from the day's activities. Turn off screens. Prepare your body and mind for sleep. It's worth it. I promise,” the tech millionaire explained.

Next, he revealed that ‘deciding on your bedtime and then being on your bed +/- 30 minutes every day’ helps. “Your bedtime is your most important appointment of the day. Respect yourself and be on time,” Bryan wrote. Additionally, he suggested, “Turn off screens. Lower house lights. Avoid blues. Use amber and red light.”

In the fifth tip, Bryan advised his followers to avoid caffeine and other stimulants at least 12 hours before bed. “Experiment with not consuming caffeine to evaluate if caffeine is negatively affecting your sleep. Avoid alcohol altogether,” he wrote. Lastly, he asked netizens to aim for 1-2 hours of deep sleep every night.

Read the full thread here.

Benefits of deep sleep

As per Bryan, deep sleep is a superpower. “It is essential for physical restoration, muscle repair, immune function, and detoxifying the brain. It improves memory, supports learning, regulates hormones, and promotes emotional resilience,” he wrote on X.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.