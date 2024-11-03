Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals bad posture was killing his brain; shares 5 changes he made

Whether we realize it or not, many of us slouch more than we should, which leads to a bad posture and, in turn, has a negative impact on our bodies. Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old software millionaire who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, also suffered from the same problem. However, when he learnt that his bad posture was killing his brain, he decided to make changes. 47-year-old tech millionaire Bryan Johnson shared 5 changes he made after finding that bad posture was killing his brain.

‘Terrible posture was slowly killing my brain’

Bryan took to Twitter to share that he didn't realise how bad his posture was till he did an MRI, which found out how it was slowly killing his brain. “A ticking time bomb of a problem that I've now dramatically improved with these five habits,” the 47-year-old wrote.

The MRI found that Bryan had ‘genetically narrow internal jugular veins’ and his bad posture was ‘dangerously cutting off the flow of blood’ out of his brain and back to the heart. The 47-year-old added, 'Even with normal jugular veins, you may be doing the same with poor posture’. He also explained the negative impacts a bad posture can have on our bodies, like musculoskeletal pain, circulatory issues, digestive problems, impaired lung function, nerve compression, spinal misalignment, increased stress, fatigue, mood changes, lower motivation, and sleep disturbances. And yet, we still end up slumping in our chairs all day.

What are the five changes he made to improve his posture?

The first change Bryan made to improve his posture was a simple mental exercise that can remind you to maintain an upright posture, and he shared a demo to achieve the same. Secondly, he urged his followers to avoid things that invite bad posture. According to him, the phone is the worst. “When I have my phone up, I hold it up. It's awkward and potentially embarrassing to be the person holding your phone up like this. When I bend my head down 60 degrees, I can feel the pressure building in my brain from the lack of blood flow,” he added.

Thirdly, Bryan asked his followers to move every 30 minutes throughout the day. “Take a brisk walk; climb some stairs; do some stretches; break out into dance. Anything active. Improved blood flow and a nice reset for posture,” he said.

The tech millionaire also practised two exercises to strengthen his posture muscles. Check them out below.

Lastly, Bryan acknowledged that strengthening neglected muscles can lead to initial soreness and reassured his followers that this discomfort is a sign of progress. He said, “Improving my posture has been one of the most important things I've done in my wellness efforts at Blueprint. Posture carries a profound psychological weight. When you stand tall, you exude confidence and self-acceptance.”

In the end, he said, “Improving your posture doesn’t just benefit you; it creates a ripple effect that encourages those around you to be mindful of their own posture as well.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.