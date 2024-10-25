Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals how he fixed hairloss, greying at 47

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson is famously known as the man trying to reverse ageing and 'not die'. The 47-year-old entrepreneur shared his surprising hair transformation in less than year. Bryan started losing hair and going grey in his late 20s. However, with strategical diet and lifestyle changes, Bryan reversed hair fall and greying in less than a year. Bryan Johnson restored natural hair colour and reversed hair fall.(X/@bryan_johnson)

“Genetically, I should be bald. I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s. Now, at 47, I’ve got a full head of hair and 70% of my gray is gone. Here how I did it,” read his tweet.

The entrepreneur shared a thread where he shared his multi-layered approach in reversing hair fall. He shared that contrary to popular beliefs, men can work on maintaining good hair health even in their 40s. With nutritional, topical, and light treatments, Bryan achieved the transformation.

Start early:

Bryan advised that instead of waiting to see visible hair loss, we should start the approach to reverse hair fall and restoring natural hair colour as early as possible. “Many lose up to 50% of their hair before they even realize it. The best time to work on your hair is before you start losing it,” read his tweet.

Nutrition:

Bryan Johnson suggested a diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly protein, iron, selenium, biotin and Omega-3 fatty acids to reverse hair fall. Protein helps in supporting collagen, keratin, and elastin synthesis, while Omega-3 fatty acids have antioxidant properties, and boost scalp circulation.

Topical formula:

Besides having a nutrient-rich diet to help reverse hair fall, Bryan also curated a personalised topical formula, catering to his genetics. The formula consists of minoxidil, cetirizine HCL, latanoprost, dutasteride, melatonin, caffeine, tretinoin, vitamin D3 and vitamin E. However, Bryan added that the topical formula can trigger side effects such as itchy skin and headaches.

Red light therapy:

“Six minutes a day and you can be doing your morning routine as you wear it,” wrote Bryan. He mentioned a study that demonstrated 39% increase in hair growth for men that took red light therapy 25 minutes every other day for a duration of 16 weeks.

Oral minoxidil:

Bryan also attributed his hair loss reversal to another essential component - oral minoxidil. But he stressed that the hair loss drug should be consumed only in low doses. High doses of the drug can lead to uncomfortable side effects such as headaches and excessive hair growth.

Bryan Johnson, Founder and CEO of Kernel and OS Fund, is an internet sensation who is known for his attempts to reverse age, referred to as Project Blueprint.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.