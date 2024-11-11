What does McD-loving Donald Trump have in common with age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson? This surprising lifestyle habit

With Donald Trump all set to return as the president of the United States, there has been renewed interest in the 78-year-old’s dietary habits. Trump is famously a fast food lover - someone who would pick a burger over a salad any day. In fact, his daily diet is heavy on processed foods from restaurant chains like McDonald’s and KFC. Donald Trump (L) and Bryan Johnson (R) have this lifestyle habit in common.

Which is why social media users were surprised to learn that the incoming US president has something in common with age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson, who follows a strict diet and a highly-regulated schedule in his quest for longevity.

Donald Trump’s daily diet

Trump avoids tobacco and alcohol but is known for a high-fat, fast-food-heavy diet. According to Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager and author of the book Let Trump Be Trump, the business tycoon likes to indulge in a heavy dinner. His dinner of choice is usually a McDonald's meal of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a small chocolate shake. Sometimes, he switches it out for a KFC bucket. His dinner totals roughly 2,430 calories.

In 2023, his physician reported that he was in "excellent" health overall. However, he has earlier been advised to revise his diet and incorporate more physical activity for improved heart health. His primary form of exercise his golfing.

Bryan Johnson’s daily diet

Bryan Johnson, founder of Blueprint, follows an intense, structured daily diet that is entirely plant based. He also takes 104 pills every day to supplement his diet and meet his nutrition goals. Besides his diet, Johnson also pays close attention to other health markers, exercises regularly, and spends upwards of $2 million a year on his team of doctors and health equipment.

Needless to say, when it comes to lifestyle habits, Donald Trump and Bryan Johnson could not be more different. However, they do have one thing in common. Read on to find out.

What’s common between the two?

Both Donald Trump and Bryan Johnson follow intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is a dietary approach where practitioners alternate between periods of eating and fasting. They usually restrict their eating to an 8 or 6-hour window.

According to Lewandowski, Trump can go 14 to 16 hours without eating anything before his carb-loaded dinner. If he does have breakfast, he will opt for bacon and eggs. Lunch is again optional for Trump, although he is partial towards meatloaf sandwiches if he does have lunch.

Bryan Johnson similarly follows the 18:6 fasting pattern where he eats only during 6 hours every day.

In fact, the age-reversing CEO was surprised to learn of Trump’s eating habits and responded to a viral X post documenting it in detail. “I'm now questioning everything,” he wrote.