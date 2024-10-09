'Age-reversing’ millionaire Bryan Johnson to visit India soon? But his Hindi hashtag sparks confusion

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur who is trying to live forever and is on an anti-ageing quest, has shared his desire to visit India in his latest X post. His post has sparked curiosity among people and left many confused. It is all because of the Hindi hashtag he used. The image shows ‘age-reversing’ millionaire Bryan Johnson, who wants to become 18 again. (File Photo)

“Thinking about visiting India,” he wrote and added, “Marna Mat”. Translated into English, it means “Don’t die.” From sharing humorous reactions to asking if he wanted to say “live long” in Hindi, people have posted varied reactions.

Several people dropped laughing-out-loud emoticons while sharing their posts. An individual asked, “Aren’t you in longevity and stuff?” Another commented, “The correct tag to use here is 'Dirghayu'.” A third expressed, “+100 points for the hashtag.” A few concluded that he meant to say “Live long,” but the translator he used messed up the meaning of the Hindi word. Some speculated that he got this particular hashtag while translating the name of his book, Don’t Die.

A few suggested places to stay away from while in India. Just like this individual who wrote, “Stay away from Delhi bro- the air quality was awful. I’m in Chandigarh right now, the air quality is excellent. I met fans of yours from Bombay a while back who are making customised monoclonal antibodies so if you go, plan a meet-up and I’ll introduce you.”

The millionaire is spending millions in research and development to become 18 again. According to his X posts, he follows a religious lifestyle, including eating certain food at certain hours and sleeping for a fixed number of hours. He also talks about using supplements that supposedly “keep him young.” Further, he reveals the tests that he undergoes, such as microneedling and MRI scans.

