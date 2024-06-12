Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson claims his birthday now falls after every 19 months

Age-obsessed millionaire Bryan Johnson claims to have achieved another milestone in his anti-ageing quest - he says his birthday now falls after every 19 months, rather than the usual 12 months. Bryan Johnson says he has reduced his rate of aging to 0.64

Johnson is the founder of Braintree Venmo, the payments company he sold for $800 million several years ago. Since then, he has been investing his millions into reversing age. The ultrawealthy tech entrepreneur claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a strict regime of diet, exercise and careful monitoring of his health stats. He spends upwards of ₹$2 million a year on his anti-ageing regime.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, Bryan Johnson said that he had slowed down his rate of aging to 0.64.

“My new record: 0.64 pace-of-aging. My birthday is now every 19 months. Previously I built Braintree Venmo, now I build human, with a goal to slow and reverse aging,” he wrote.

In an accompanying video, Johnson explained further: “I’ve been trying to reduce my speed of aging and I just achieved a personal best - 0.64. That roughly means that for every 12 months that pass, I only age for 7.6 months.”

Through the rest of his video, the age-obsessed entrepreneur took his viewers through his daily diet. He explained that he follows a strict diet where every calorie is tightly monitored. Those who want to follow his age-reversing diet can either buy his “Blueprint stack” – which went on sale earlier this year – or opt for homemade alternatives.

(Also read: Bryan Johnson on reversing age: ‘Was consuming a sad American diet, then…')

In April, Johnson, 46, had shared an image of his transformation through the years.

The picture collage featured three photographs - one of Johnson dating back to 2018, another showing him in 2023 and the most recent taken in 2024.

“Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning…” the founder of Braintree had written while sharing the collage.