‘Age-reversing’ millionaire Bryan Johnson shares 10 tips on how to fix ‘terrible sleep’

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who is on an anti-aging quest and trying to live forever, often takes to X to share tips for social media users. In his recent post, he shared a video in which he claimed to have fixed his “terrible sleep" with ten steps. The image shows millionaire Bryan Johnson, who shared a video about fixing one’s sleeping habits. (X/@bryan_johnson)

“A reminder that your bedtime is your most important appointment today, and everyday. Respect yourself and be on time,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens with Johnson saying, “Sleep is the most important thing a human does on a daily basis.” He then goes on to explain how he fixed his sleep habits and shares tips for people on how they can become “professional sleepers.”

“I know sleep doesn’t solve all things but it helps me feel well enough and full of energy,” he says. He then says the first step is to “identify as a professional sleeper”. He adds that the second point involves “having a consistent bedtime”. As for the third tip, he explains, “Have a wind-down routine”.

Check out the video to know what else he shares about sleeping habits:

With over 11,000 views, the share has further accumulated nearly 2,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“Is sleeping on your side or back better?” asked Dr Michael, a scientist. Johnson replied, “I sleep on my sides. We measured blood flow to/from my brain using ultrasound in various sleeping positions: stomach, back, left and right side. My left side had the best blood flow followed by my right. Stomach was worst and back was third.”

Another person added, “Then why am I buzzing at 1 am and can’t sleep!” and a third commented, “Thanks for the reminder, Bryan!”

A fourth argued, “We aren't an experimenting model like you. We live in the real world with real problems.”

A fifth wrote, “The only life vertical I don’t follow. Too curious to learn, and possibly a sprinkle of obsession.”

Bryan Johnson is a tech founder who has been spending millions to become 18 again. According to Fortune, he eats and sleeps on time while taking more than 100 supplements a day. He also subjects himself to several tests, including microneedling and MRI scans.

