Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson meets Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in Mumbai

Age-reversing enthusiast millionaire Bryan Johnson and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal got together to address a small gathering in Mumbai and discussed Johnson's ongoing anti-ageing pursuits including his project Blueprint. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal hosted the chat session with Bryan Johnson.(X/@akshaybd)

Johnson, who is a former Silicon Valley executive, built ‘Blueprint’ as a way to explore innovative approaches to reversing ageing. The 45-year-old millionaire has made headlines with his radical anti-ageing experiments including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son.

The event called "Don't Die", based on the tech tycoon's movement by the same name for people who want to live longer, healthier and happier, saw the two tech millionaires come together to interact with a small gathering of 50 people with Deepinder Goyal hosting the session. (Also read: ‘Poonam Pandey believes in don’t die’: Bryan Johnson's post baffles people)

The audience included doctors, health enthusiasts as well as health tech developers who came together to listen to Johnson's plans for a healthy future.

What was the event about?

Rickson Pereira, a Mumbai-based doctor, took to X to share his experience after attending the intimate session with Johnson and posted pictures with him.

"Had an enlightening Sunday evening listening to Bryan Johnson talk about his project ‘Blueprint’. “Blueprint” is his personal project where he aims to “not die” by implementing a rigorous daily routine that includes diet, exercise, sleep, and supplements. He works closely with a team of doctors and researchers to monitor his body’s biomarkers and adjust his routine for optimal health. I subscribe to his ideology of prioritising your health first. I have been following his work for over a year and I think he is doing an amazing job of generating data about what works for human body and what is required to be in peak physical health," he wrote.

Attendees said Johnson spoke about how the future of humanity is tied to our health and using the power of AI to optimise it. “We are living in the most exciting time in human history. Super intelligence is at our doorstep. Will we thrive or will humans go extinct (status quo of health)?," the millionaire was quoted as saying at the event.

