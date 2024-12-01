Who is Bryan Johnson, ‘anti-ageing millionaire’ meeting Zomato's Deepinder Goyal today?

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old millionaire behind the ‘Blueprint’ project aimed at reversing ageing, is set to meet Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal for a fireside chat during his visit to India today. Bryan Johnson will meet Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal for a fireside chat during his visit to India

Johnson, who will promote his book and the 'Don't Die' community focused on overcoming mortality, has been actively sharing India-related posts on X. Known for his unconventional anti-ageing experiments, his recent posts—ranging from nighttime erections to one referencing actor Poonam Pandey—have drawn significant attention.

"Hello India. I have been told the only person who believes in 'Don't Die' is Poonam Pandey. We are about to change that. I am in Mumbai from December 1-3 and in Bangalore from December 4-6," Johnson wrote on X, using the hashtag "MarnaMat" (don't die).

One of his India-centric post features a song by Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, Khada Hai from the 1994 film Andaz. Known for its playful double entendre, the song clip was used by Bryan Johnson to highlight the importance of nighttime erections as an indicator of health.

“Nighttime erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological, and sexual health,” Johnson shared on X yesterday, along with the clip from the iconic Bollywood song.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Former Silicon Valley executive Bryan Johnson has gained global attention for his extreme anti-ageing experiments, frequently sharing updates on social media. His methods have included unusual practices like receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son and undergoing gene therapy injections.

The tech entrepreneur reportedly spends over $2 million annually on medical tests, treatments, and maintaining a rigorous lifestyle aimed at reversing ageing. His strict routine involves a 1,950-calorie diet, waking up at 4:30 am, consuming more than 100 supplements daily, and engaging in targeted exercise—all in pursuit of extending his health span and restoring his appearance to that of an 18-year-old.

Johnson, who views death as an optional challenge, aims to integrate the human body with an anti-ageing algorithm. He has even claimed that his rate of ageing is slower than 99% of individuals in their twenties. His controversial methods include blood transfusions from his teenage son—a "young blood" procedure not approved by the FDA—and regular gene therapy injections.

Bryan Johnson graduated in international studies from Brigham Young University in 2003 and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago in 2007.

In the same year, Bryan Johnson founded Braintree, a credit card processing company. In 2012, the company acquired Venmo for $26.2 million. The following year, Johnson secured significant wealth by selling Braintree to PayPal for $800 million.

Since then, he has channelled his resources into advancing emerging technologies, including tools that monitor brain activity and devices aimed at treating conditions like Alzheimer's and strokes.