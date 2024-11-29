US CEO tweets about night-time erections using Anil Kapoor song. We’re as surprised as you

Age-obsessed CEO Bryan Johnson is on a social media spree - the American millionaire has been sharing a number of India-centric posts ahead of his highly-publicised tour to the country. However, some of his more bizarre posts on night-time erections have left Indians shaking their heads in bemusement. Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson shared a clip from an Anil Kapoor song(X/@bryan_johnson)

Bryan Johnson's posts

The first post in question uses an Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla song called ‘Khada Hai’ from the 1994 film Andaz. Bryan Johnson posted a clip from the song, well known for the double entendre in its lyrics, to make a point about night time erections, which he uses as a marker of vascular health and hormonal balance.

“Night time erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological and sexual health,” Johnson posted on X yesterday, sharing a clip from the Anil Kapoor song.

His other post was equally bizarre. A couple of hours later, Johnson revealed to the world at large that he does not wear underwear. Talk about too much information.

The age-reversing CEO shared a video which shows pictures of him naked from the waist-up, with the caption reading “Main chaddi nahi pehenta (I don’t wear underwear),” he declared.

“It’s not about the color of your underpants. It’s about the length of your night time erections,” Johnson added while sharing the video on X.

Bryan Johnson, the creator of "Blueprint," follows an intensely detailed and scientific regimen aimed at reversing the aging process. His daily routine includes waking up at 4:30 am, consuming a meticulously calculated plant-based diet, taking over 100 supplements daily, and engaging in targeted exercise. Johnson also spends millions annually on health monitoring and unique procedures like plasma transfusions from his son to rejuvenate his body.

One aspect of his health tracking involves monitoring overnight erections.

During his tour of India, the man behind the ‘Don’t Die’ slogan will meet Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal for a fireside chat.