‘Anti-aging’ US millionaire Bryan Johnson 'loves India' but is shocked because…

US millionaire Bryan Johnson, who is on a quest to live forever, is currently in India on a six-day trip. The CEO keeps his followers updated with regular posts on X, some of which sparked chatter among social media users. For instance, his confession about carrying his own food while in India didn’t sit well with desis, and they trolled him. His latest share has also sparked a discussion about the country's air quality crisis. He shared that he loved India but is shocked that the locals have “normalised” this poor environmental condition. US millionaire Bryan Johnson is on a six-day trip to India. (File Photo, X/@bryan_johnson)

“I've loved being in India. My first time. I am shocked by how normalised Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments,” the CEO wrote, adding how things could change if the air quality improves.

In another post, he triggered a debate after comparing India’s air quality crisis with cancer.

Take a look at the posts:

People had a lot to say about his posts, especially on the post comparing the air quality crisis with cancer. An individual wrote, “That is not true at all.” Another shared, “Not sure that's a good comparison.”

Here’s how others reacted:

“We are immune to this,” commented an X user. “Why is the air in India so terrible?” asked another. “What are your suggestions about solving air quality issues in India?” expressed a third.

The CEO’s intense age-reversal routine, which includes a carefully crafted diet, consumption of over 100 supplements regularly, sleeping early and waking up at 4:30 am, has piqued the curiosity of many. He has also invested millions to device technologies that he thinks can potentially help him defy aging.

