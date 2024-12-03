US CEO Bryan Johnson spotted inside Antilia: ‘Great hanging out with the Ambani family’

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old millionaire entrepreneur and creator of the "Blueprint" project dedicated to reversing the ageing process, is currently in Mumbai. The tech mogul, known for his groundbreaking approach to longevity, shared glimpses of his visit to the lavish Antilia residence of the Ambani family on his official Instagram account. Johnson, who is in India to promote his book Don't Die, expressed his delight in spending time with the billionaire family, writing, “Great hanging with the Ambani family today” in one of his Instagram stories. Bryan Johnson visited Antilia during his Mumbai trip.(Instagram/bryanjohnson_)

Candid moments with Bollywood and business elites

In his Instagram updates, Johnson was seen interacting with various prominent figures. One story featured Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, while another showed Johnson in a casual conversation with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. Another story captured a lively discussion between Johnson, Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal, and actor Sonal Kapoor, with other guests attentively listening in.

The final story shared by Johnson showed a relaxed and candid moment with Shloka Mehta, as the two posed together. Mehta was seen giving him a gift.

Bryan Johnson with Shloka Mehta.(Instagram/bryanjohnson_)

Exclusive meet-up at Soho House

On Sunday evening, Johnson took part in a more intimate gathering at Soho House in Mumbai. He met with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat. Despite receiving over 1,100 applications for the event, only 50 lucky individuals were selected to attend. Reflecting on the exclusive nature of the gathering, Johnson shared on social media, “Last night at Soho House with @deepigoyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you.”

The Blueprint for reversing ageing

Bryan Johnson’s pursuit of age-reversal is no secret. His detailed and scientific "Blueprint" regimen involves a strict daily routine aimed at reversing the effects of ageing. This includes waking up at 4:30 am, consuming a plant-based diet with over 100 supplements, and undergoing targeted exercises. To monitor his health, Johnson spends millions annually on medical procedures, including plasma transfusions from his son, all in the quest to rejuvenate his body and defy the natural ageing process.