'Indian parents' style': US CEO Bryan Johnson trolled for carrying 6 days' worth of food for India trip

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 03, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire behind the ‘Blueprint’ project, was trolled for bringing six days’ worth of food to India

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old millionaire and creator of the “Blueprint” project dedicated to reversing ageing, is making waves during his visit to India—but not for the reasons he might have hoped. Johnson recently revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he carried a six-day supply of his own food, sparking a flood of reactions online.

Bryan Johnson faced online backlash for bringing six days' worth of food during his India trip. (Instagram/bryanjohnson_)
Bryan Johnson faced online backlash for bringing six days' worth of food during his India trip. (Instagram/bryanjohnson_)

A diet over debate

In his post, Johnson explained:

"A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days."

He listed items such as longevity mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup, and matcha, all of which adhere to his meticulously tested Blueprint diet. He clarified that his precaution wasn’t specific to India but stemmed from concerns over the global food supply. His post garnered over eight lakh views, but it quickly became fodder for trolls.

Check out his post here:

One user criticised Johnson's extreme approach: "Destroying actual quality of life in hopes it may increase quantity of life is peak 21st-century foolishness. I pity this guy for the life he must lead."

Others took a lighter tone. A comment read: "If you go to India and don’t eat the food, it doesn’t count as a visit." Another chimed in with: "Bro, are you telling me you’re going to India and not trying any local food? You deserve a gold medal for this sacrifice."

One witty user compared Johnson’s travel habits to Indian traditions: "Now you’re a true Indian auntie—travelling with a second suitcase filled with food!"

Mumbai meet-up with Indian icons

Despite the trolling, Johnson’s visit also included meaningful engagements. On Sunday evening, he met Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat at Soho House, Mumbai. Johnson revealed that over 1,100 people applied to join the exclusive meet-up, but only 50 were shortlisted.

“Last night at Soho house with @deepigoyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you,,” Johnson shared on X, alongside a photo of the gathering.

A peek into Bryan Johnson’s routine

Johnson’s intense age-reversal routine includes waking at 4:30 am, consuming a precisely calculated plant-based diet, taking over 100 supplements daily, and undergoing unique treatments like plasma transfusions. He spends millions annually on health monitoring, all in the hope of defying ageing.

