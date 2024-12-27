5 OTT releases to watch this week: Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Squid Game season 2, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From new seasons of some old favourites to digital releases of some hit theatrical films, this week has a little bit of everything. Pick and choose from dystopian or horror as you grab your popcorn, or maybe romantic and medical dramas might be more your vibe. Here’s what to watch this week. (Also Read: Squid Game season 2 Twitter reviews: Gong Yoo's acting skills are ‘insane’, say fans of the ‘engaging’ series) OTT releases to watch this week: Squid Games' new season released on Netflix.

Squid Game (Season 2) - Netflix

The much-awaited second season of Squid Game began streaming on December 26. Lee Jung-jae returns as player 456, aka Seong Gi-hun, to seek vengeance for the events from the first season. With deadly new games, new contestants who’re desperate for the prize money, will 456 manage to take down the organisation?

Singham Again - Prime Video India

As DCP Bajirao Singham, Ajay Devgn encounters a new foe in Singham Again. His wife, Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor, has been kidnapped by Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor. Singham sets out on a quest to bring her back home and is joined by his own team of Avengers, featuring Deepika Padukone as Shakti Singh, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, and Tiger Shroff as Satya. The film streams from December 27.

Doctors - JioCinema

This medical drama stars Harleen Sethi and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles as Dr Nitya Vasu and Dr Ishaan Ahuja respectively. Set in Mumbai’s prestigious Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre, Doctors delves into these doctors’ ambition, love and personal vendettas. The story revolves around two doctors, with a complicated past. forced to work together. It streams on December 27.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Netflix India

The third instalment of the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Streaming on December 27, the film combines light-hearted humour with spine-chilling horror while telling the story of Rooh Baba and Manjulika. The film competed with Singham Again during its theatrical release last month and emerged on top.

Your Fault - Prime Video

A sequel to the 2023 film My Fault, Your Fault focuses on Nicole Wallace’s Noah and Gabriel Guevara’s Nick struggling to maintain their romantic relationship despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. Noah begins university while Nick focuses on his career, but new challenges come their way. Based on the Culpables trilogy, Culpa Tuya, by Mercedes Ron, the Spanish film streams on December 27.