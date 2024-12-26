Squid Game season 2 Twitter reviews: Gong Yoo's acting skills are ‘insane’, say fans of the ‘engaging’ series

Squid Game season 2 Twitter reviews: The latest season of the South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game dropped on Netflix this Christmas. Fans of the web series couldn’t keep calm as they flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reviews. Here’s what they had to say. (Also Read: Lee Jung Jae teases Squid Game season 2 spoilers and confirms season 3 in 2025) Squid Game season 2 Twitter review: Lee Jung-jae returns as the titular character.

Squid Game season 2 Twitter review

One fan believed that Squid Game’s new season was better than the previous one, writing, “Squid Game season 2 took everything we loved about the first and made it even more thrilling. The tension is real, and I’m here for it.”

Another wondered about their favourite player 456’s fate, played by Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, writing that they wonder when the ‘twist’ will drop, “Squid Game 2 is amazing so far. But at the same time, 456 can’t win again, there is some massive twist coming, or they will just kill him off. I think I’ll be disappointed if that doesn’t happen, but I’m loving it so far.”

Another wrote that episode two had something amazing in store for fans, hinting, “Omg the end of the second episode… Oop! #SquidGame2 #SquidGame.”

But not everyone seemed completely impressed, with one fan writing an extensive review of the new season, ending it with, “Squid Game Season 2 is a testament to the series' ability to evolve while staying true to its roots. It's a bloodier, more expansive, and engaging sequel that, while not as groundbreaking as its predecessor, still manages to captivate with its storytelling and performances.”

These performances stand out

While Lee Jung-jae received his share of praise as the OG on the show, fans on X were also all praise for Gong Yoo as the salesman and T.O.P, an ex-member of BigBang, as rapper Thanos also grabbed attention. One fan wrote, “#GongYoo’s acting skills are insane…” Another agreed, “can we also consider the fact that this is gong yoo's first time playing a psycho villain role??? and this is the material he's serving??? give him the best supporting actor award NOW.”

Fans of T.O.P thought he was ‘hot’ but hilarious in the show, with a fan writing, “The way he introduced himself as rapper Thanos, so unserious. T.O.P in #SquidGame2.” Another wrote, “TOP SO HOT (fire emoji).” His casting was controversial due to his arrest in 2017 over marijuana use and his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in 2019.

Some even shared screenshots of scenes from the show, joking about how Gen Z was worried for their phones even in a dystopian world. One posted a mild spoiler, writing, “They even found a way to make rock, paper, scissors f****d up,” and posting a GIF of Nene Leakes from Real Housewives of Atlanta-fame looking surprised.

About Squid Game

Hwang Dong-hyuk created, wrote, and directed Squid Game for Netflix. The web series revolves around a secret contest in which players facing financial hardships play a series of deadly children’s games to win massive prize money. The first season of the show became Netflix's most-watched series in 2021. A third and final season is expected to be released in 2025.