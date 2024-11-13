Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk likens show's violent game to US election, S2 will ask 'is majority always right?'

The teaser for Squid Game season 2 was released recently, and the anticipation is high. As Netflix's most popular show ever, the Korean thriller enjoys worldwide popularity, and sparked a global cultural phenomenon. The second season shows some new rules in the titular bloodthirsty reality game, including giving more choice to the contestants. And Squid Game's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk compares this to a democratic election. (Also read: Squid Game director admits he lost his teeth while making the sequel) Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in December(HT_PRINT)

Hwang Dong-hyuk on Squid Game S2

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed how the second season of Squid Game is releasing right on the heels of the US presidential election, where Donald Trump emerged victorious. The show re-introduces the concept of the contestants in the fictitious game show having the choice to leave the show by choosing either X or O, with the teaser hinting that it will cause divide between them. Calling the US election “the ultimate O-X event,” Hwang said, “I was inspired by the sheer fact that everywhere you turn, people are drawing lines, whether it’s by generation, class, religion, ethnicity or race.”

The show is set to explore what happens when a silent majority forces the sizable minority to do what they want and the creator compares this to modern-day democracy. Hwang said, “We live in a democratic society, and everyone has their own right to vote, but the dominant side rules. So I also wanted to pose the question: Is the majority always right?”

All about Squid Game

Squid Game's first season was released on Netflix in September 2021. The show, set in Korea, shows 456 ordinary people facing money troubles agreeing to take part in a series of children's games for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion. The catch is that the losers in each game die, and the games are watched by the ultra-rich elites for enjoyment. The show explored themes of class divide, consumerism, and the rise of torture porn entertainment. The second season is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26.