Lee Jung Jae teases Squid Game season 2 spoilers and confirms season 3 in 2025

Lee Jung Jae recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his experience working on the hit Korean series Squid Game. During the interview, he also teased fans with some spoilers for the highly anticipated sequel of the show. In a fun and light-hearted segment, Lee participated in a quirky game of Yes or No with Fallon, offering fans a glimpse into his time on the show. During his appearance, Lee confirmed Squid Game Season 3 will premiere in 2025, while Season 2 drops on December 26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Lee Jung Jae shares spoilers from Squid Game Season 2

The actor revealed on the comedy show that for a change, he will not be competing against other contestants on the show for the prize money. Later, when asked during the game if he will be revealed as the new Front Man and in charge of the game Lee answered with both yes and no. His answer sent the audience into a frenzy. The actor also divulged that the show will be filled with new quirky games for the contestants to play, as reported by OTTPlay.

Previously, Lee shared that his character is on a new mission in the new season. He told NBC News, “When actors really immerse themselves into their characters, I think sometimes their values can shift according to what the character thinks. Squid Game really talks about justice and how to bring people together. And I really thought about that a lot, too.”

Lee Jung Jae announces release date for Squid Game Season 3

During the comedy show, Lee also announced that the show would be back with another season and unveiled its release date. He shared that Squid Game Season 3 will return to the OTT platform in 2025.

Meanwhile, the second season of the much-anticipated show will arrive on Netflix on December 26. This season will focus on the conflict between Lee’s character Gi Hun and the Front Man while there will be new participants fighting each other to win the grand prize money.