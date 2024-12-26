Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share romantic moment, gift Taimur a guitar on Christmas. See pics

ByRiya Sharma
Dec 26, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of romantic moments with Saif Ali Khan and cute moments with Taimur and Jeh from their Christmas celebration. 

From Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities had a blast during their Christmas celebrations. Now, Kareena Kapoor has also shared a glimpse into her magical Christmas celebration with Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with Saif Ali Khan and kids.
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with Saif Ali Khan and kids.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi reveal their favourite 2024 Indian movies)

Kareena Kapoor's late Christmas post

On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a few photos from her joyful Christmas celebration with her family. Sharing the adorable pictures, the actor wrote, “Sorry was too busy enjoying my day (red heart, and rainbow emoji) love and happiness people. Keep searching for magic.”

Saif and Kareena couldn’t take their eyes off each other as they enjoyed their coffee near the Christmas tree in the first snap. In another adorable picture, Saif and Kareena were seen sitting with their kids Taimur and Jeh, and unboxing the Christmas gifts together.

Filled with gifts, love, and cute moments

The actor’s post also revealed Taimur getting a guitar as a Christmas gift, and in another picture, Saif is seen playing the guitar as his son sits beside him. The post also captured a cute, cosy moment between Kareena and her kids as the actor was seen cuddling them and beaming with joy with them.

Kareena and Saif’s Christmas celebrations had some delicious food including a big chocolate log cake, some wine, and pancakes for the kids. Fans reacted to Kareena’s Christmas post and couldn’t stop gushing about the ‘beautiful family’. One of the comments read, “Best couple of all time.” Another wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.” Another fan commented, “Such a beautiful family.” Another comment read, looks like a merry merry Christmas indeed.”

Kareena had a wonderful year with hits like Crew and Singham Again. Though her last release, The Buckingham Murders, failed to perform well at the box office, her performance was much appreciated by the audience and critics. Kareena will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra which also reportedly stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

