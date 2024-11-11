Jeh Ali Khan tries to pull a chocolate heist, raises hand to click pics with Logan Paul. Watch his adorable antics

Many celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Malaika Arora, Genelia D'Souza, Alizeh Agnihotri and Malvika Raaj, attended an event in Mumbai. Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan were also spotted with their families. YouTubers MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI, who arrived in India recently, hosted an event for drinks brand Prime and MrBeast Feastables. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty hangs out with Youtubers MrBeast, Logan Paul. Watch) Jeh Ali Khan had a 'sweet' time at Logan Paul and Mr Beast's event in Mumbai.

Jeh shows interest in clicking pics with Logan

In a video, Saif Ali Khan was seen with Jeh, who stood in front of him on a chair while Taimur sat next to Kareena. As the host of the event asked who wanted to click a picture with the YouTubers, Jeh ferverantly raised his hand. Kareena called Saif, asking him to take the kids to the stage. Saif then accompanied both Jeh and Taimur as they walked up to the stage to get their photos clicked. Saif greeted Logan and introduced his kids. All of them then posed for the camera.

Jeh sneaks in chocolates

In another clip, Saif was seen with Taimur and Jeh near a table laid out with chocolates. While Saif showed Taimur a few pictures on his phone, the little one picked up two massive chocolate bars. Jeh, on the other hand, when he saw both his father and brother distracted, started picking up several chocolate packets. At one point, Saif had to pull Jeh away as he tried to collect more chocolate bars.

About Khan family

For the event, Kareena and Saif twinned in black T-shirts and denims. Taimur was seen in a cream T-shirt and denims, while Jeh opted for a blue T-shirt and shorts. Both of them wore matching caps. Saif and Kareena are parents to two sons--Tamir and Jeh. They tied the knot in 2012. Taimur and Jehangir Jeh were born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

About Kareena and Saif's films

Kareena was recently seen in Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff, among others. Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.