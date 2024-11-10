Shilpa Shetty hangs out with Youtubers MrBeast, Logan Paul. Watch

Shilpa meets Mr Beast

Shilpa met the social media sensations with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. She shared snaps and a video from their meetup on her Instagram.

“Beauty and Mr.Beast with my lil Beast... Welcome to india #MrBeast #LoganPaul @ksi,” she wrote with the moments, using hashtags: #sundaydoneright, #sonday, #gratitude and #smiles.

In the images, she is beaming with joy in a white dress as she poses with the global celebrities and her family. In the video, Shilpa enthusiastically is seen asking Viaan, "Whom have we come to meet?" to which he excitedly responds, “Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast.”

MrBeast responded to her post in the comment section, writing, “It was nice meeting you”.

“Such a breathtaking pic,” wrote one fan, with another sharing, “Evergreen Beauty”.

About the India trip

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, arrived in India with Logan Paul on Sunday morning. A few days ago, MrBeast announced on Instagram about his trip to India. In a clip, he had said that he would arrive in India on November 10. He added that they will launch Feastables and Prime in India. Logan and KSI will launch Prime, which is a hydration brand launched at the same time. They will also team up with Youtuber CarryMinati, aka Ajey Nagar, for an event in Mumbai. Several fans also said that they could be part of Bollywood parties hosted. And they are indulging in several touristy things, from taking an auto-rickshaw ride to getting to know more about Indian cinema.