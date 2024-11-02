MrBeast announces verdict on Ava Tyson's ‘grooming’ allegations after third-party investigation

MrBeast's internal investigation into allegations against his former co-host, Ava Kris Tyson, has concluded. In July of this year, the popular YouTuber and his longtime collaborator parted ways after disturbing allegations surfaced, accusing Tyson of grooming a teenager, which led to the content creator resigning amid backlash. While the probe did not substantiate the serious claims of grooming, it did uncover instances of workplace harassment and misconduct. MrBeast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson quits YouTube(YouTube, X)

MrBeast's investigation found no evidence of ‘grooming’

After a thorough third-party investigation commissioned by MrBeast himself, which included an “exhaustive review of millions of documents and interviews with numerous employees,” the findings have cleared Tyson of the grooming accusations that had surfaced back in July this year.

"Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts," the Youtuber wrote earlier after receiving criticism for defending his long-time friend and collaborator. He then announced taking action based on a third-party investigation which was reportedly carried out by attorney Alex Spiro from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

The investigation focused on allegations of pedophilia and misconduct, ultimately concluding that these claims lacked merit. “A three-month investigation into allegations regarding my company has concluded. The lawfirm/investigators reviewed millions of documents/messages and conducted 39 interviews,” MrBeast wrote on X. “I was asked to refrain from making public statements to enable a detailed and unbiased investigation. Below are their conclusions.”

“Allegations of sexual misconduct (e.g., pedophilia, grooming, child pornography, etc.) between Company employees and minors are without basis,” the investigation stated. “The allegations were soundly rejected, including by alleged victims.”

Workplace harassment and misconduct instances found

The investigation into the allegations that rocked the YouTuber’s channel, however, found “several isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct.”

Recognising the rapid growth from a YouTube startup to a larger entity, the company acknowledged that essential policies and practices may have lagged behind its commercial success, which allowed some inappropriate conduct to occur. “The Company informed of such conduct and took swift and appropriate actions to address the incidents, including, where necessary, disciplining or letting go of implicated individuals,” the letter further read.

“I never groomed anyone,” Tyson said back in July after stepping down from her position. “The person who gets brought up in these accusations, has vocally supported that they are false,” she said referring to the handle @LavaGS on X.

“Given recent events, we have mutually decided that it’s best for me to permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health,” Ava wrote, announcing her departure.