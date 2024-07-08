FIR filed on YouTuber for ‘pedophilia joke’ after Sai Dharam Tej's post; Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith also call him out

YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu recently reviewed flak from Tollywood celebrities for ‘joking’ and referencing an inappropriate sexual relationship between a father and daughter. After Sai Dharam Tej aka Sai Durgha Tej called him out, an FIR was filed against Praneeth at the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also responded to Sai’s post. (Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej calls out YouTuber for disgusting joke on child: 'Beyond gruesome and scary') Manchu Manoj, Sai Dharam Tej, Nara Rohith call out YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu.

FIR filed in Praneeth Hanumantu

After Sai put out a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling Praneeth’s statements ‘gruesome, disgusting and scary’ DGP of Telangana police, Ravi Gupta, replied to the actor, stating that an FIR has been filed on the YouTuber. “Addressing the inappropriate comments on a child, an FIR has been filed with @TGCyberBureau, and strict actions will follow,” wrote the DGP.

DGP Ravi added, “We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humor will face justice, and our team @TelanganaCOPs is diligently identifying them. Telangana Govt @TelanganaCMO and Police will intensify efforts to raise awareness about #ChildSafety and responsible social media use. #ChildSafetyAwareness #TelanganaPolice.” Sai replied, “Thank you for responding sir…please do the needful.”

CM Revanth also responded to Sai, “Thank you for bringing to our notice this issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu. Child safety is utmost priority for our Govt. Will look into this incident and take appropriate action.”

Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith call out Praneeth

Manchu Manoj also posted on X, tagging the CM of Telangana Revanth, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, officials of Texas and the US Embassy in India to take action on Praneeth.

Manoj wrote, “It’s appalling and intolerable to see individuals like @phanumantwo using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour. This behaviour is not only disgusting but also dangerous. Over a year ago, I reached out to him through Instagram to support women facing atrocities in AP and Telangana because he was gaining attention and had the potential to make a positive impact. Sadly, I received no response. Today, he's making vile comments about infants,” adding, “Child safety and women's protection must be our top priorities. Silence and inaction are not options.”

Nara Rohith also tagged the government officials, urging them to take action against Praneeth, adding, “Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democracy, but it must come with responsibility. It is disheartening to see the comments made by this group. These unacceptable remarks about a little girl and her relationship with her father are reprehensible. Governments should take stringent action against such audacity. It is high time to impose regulations on digital content.”

Praneeth issues apology

Praneeth shared a video on Instagram, claiming that he did not intend of make light of child sexual abuse or pedophilia, it was his ‘attempt at dark humour’ which had gone wrong. The YouTuber made an inappropriate sexual reference between a father and a daughter while discussing a reel during a live session with other YouTubers.

He also wrote on X, “Rage out on me all you can, but pls leave my family out of this. They don't deserve this. I couldn't be a best son to them, but they are definitely the best parents a child could have gotten.”