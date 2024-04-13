Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika blessed with a baby girl; Lakshmi Manchu thinks she looks like her

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika have been blessed with a baby girl. Manoj’s sister, actor Lakshmi Manchu, made the happy announcement on her Instagram and X. The couple recently announced they were having a baby, whom they have now nicknamed MM Puli. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar to debut in Tollywood with Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa) Lakshmi Manchu claims Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika's baby looks like her(Instagram)

Lakshmi’s happy post

Lakshmi shared two pictures on her social media - one of a tigress and a baby, another of a happy family of four. She wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT. And just like that, they are four! Blessed by the Gods, a little Goddess has arrived! We are thrilled to announce that Manoj and Mounika have welcomed their much-awaited baby girl.”

She added that Mounika’s son from her previous marriage, whom Manoj adopted as his own is also excited to have a sister, writing, “Dhairav is overjoyed as her big brother. Cherishing her nickname, we all lovingly call her 'MM Puli'. May Lord Shiva's blessings always be upon this complete family. Bless them with all your love! @HeroManoj1 @BhumaMounika #MMPuli #AthaGoals #celebratinglife #littleGoddess #babyannouncement #unlimitedjoy #MM.”

On Instagram, an excited Lakshmi commented under the post that the baby looks just like her. She wrote, “FYI she looks just like her Atha (aunt). Even if I say so myself.”

Busting rumours

In March, there were rumours that the couple has been blessed with twins. Manoj put out a statement back then stating, “My wife is doing well and is in her seventh month of pregnancy, and we eagerly await our newest addition in May. I need to set the record straight; reports of birth of twins is incorrect. We’ll share our news directly when the time comes.” Incidentally, his brother Vishnu has twins, Ariaana and Viviana, apart from Ayra and Arvam.

Upcoming work

Manoj was last seen in the 2017 film Okkadu Migiladu, apart from playing cameos in the 2019 films Idi Naa Love Story and Operation 2019. He is gearing up for a comeback and will star in What The Fish, which also sees Niharika Konidela as the lead. A new project will be announced on his birthday on May 20, for which he’s already shooting for.

