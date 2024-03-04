Lakshmi Manchu says the last two weeks brought her ‘to the edge’. Here's why

Actor Lakshmi Manchu took to Instagram recently and got vulnerable about how she felt. The actor who usually shares bright and happy posts took a detour to share that the last two weeks have been hard on her. She was recently at her BFF Rakul Preet Singh's wedding in Goa, but it looks like life had other plans for her. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu: Yes, I smacked the man because he deserved it) Lakshmi Manchu got candid in her recent Instagram post, sharing she had a tough time recently(Instagram)

Dealing with passing of friends

Lakshmi shared pictures from Mahati Wellness in Mumbai, writing that life has recently lost its balance. She shared pictures of her practising yoga, pulling off the Ardha Dhanurasana, Dhanurasana and Chakrasana. She wrote, “In the past two weeks, my journey has been marked by the passing of dear friends and the relentless grip of migraines. Turbulent work deals sent me into a spin, causing me to lose my center,” adding, “Life, as it often does, eludes perfect balance, and in these moments, I strive to view it as an observer, seeking meaning in the unfolding chaos.”

On life seeming out of control

She also stated that the unpredictability of life has left her rattled, challenging her understanding. She wrote, “Over the past two weeks, numerous incidents brought me to the edge, where an almost Saved Grace and other near misses left me contemplating the fine line between potential disaster and unexpected beauty. The uncertainty lingers, and I’m left grappling with the ambiguity, unable to make sense of what could have been.”

Finding peace in the chaos

Lakshmi also wrote that despite ‘nothing making sense’ she had found peace in accepting ‘life’s mysteries’ writing, “Contrary to my usual posts portraying the wonders of life, today, I share the side where nothing seems to make sense. Yet, within this confusion, I find peace in accepting that life’s mysteries are beyond my comprehension. I’m okay with the lack of clarity because, amidst it all, I hold gratitude for my life, the love enveloping me, and the ability to surrender to the unknown.”

Lakshmi's filmography

Lakshmi had a recurring role on the English show, Las Vegas. She later went on to act in supporting roles in Mystery ER and Desperate Housewives before coming back to India and starring in the 2011 film Anaganaga O Dheerudu, which saw Siddharth and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. She debuted in 2022 with the Malayalam film Monster and is currently starring in a film titled Agni Nakshatram with her father, actor Mohan Babu.

