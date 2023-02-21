Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Saina Nehwal, Lakshmi Manchu walk the ramp at Teach for Change annual fundraiser

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Saina Nehwal, Lakshmi Manchu walk the ramp at Teach for Change annual fundraiser

telugu cinema
Published on Feb 21, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Actor Lakshmi Manchu hosted the 8th edition of annual fundraiser for Teach for Change trust and it was nothing short of a starry affair with several celebs walking the ramp.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu along with badminton player Saina Nehwal at Teach for India charity fashion show in Hyderabad.
Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu along with badminton player Saina Nehwal at Teach for India charity fashion show in Hyderabad.
ByHTC

It was a starry affair and no less than a casting coup when actor Lakshmi Manchu brought together as many as 40 celebrities from various walks of life to grace the ramp at the Teach for Change annual fundraiser show in Hyderabad, on February 19.

Dressed in Hyderabad-based designer Varun Chakkilam creations, Bollywood couple — actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani turned showshowstoppers at the fashion show, while several Telugu actors including Elnaaz Nourazi, Regina Cassandra, Pragya Jaiswal, Shubra Aiyappa, Niharika Konidella, Behram Siganporia, Shivani Rajashekar among others added to the glamour quotient.

(L-R) Actor Rakul Preet Singh, designer Varun Chakkilam, Producer Jackky Bhagnani
(L-R) Actor Rakul Preet Singh, designer Varun Chakkilam, Producer Jackky Bhagnani
(L-R) Pragya Jaiswal, Regina Cassandra, Elnaaz Nourazi
(L-R) Pragya Jaiswal, Regina Cassandra, Elnaaz Nourazi

Doing their bit for this noble cause of imparting education to kids, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal also walked the ramp with husband, Parupalli Kashyap.

Saina Nehwal with husband, Parupalli Kashyap
Saina Nehwal with husband, Parupalli Kashyap

Hosted by Hyderabad-based NGO, Antora Teach for Change, co-founded by Brahmachari Chaitanya, the show was aimed at raising funds and awareness for Teach For Change Trust which works towards providing quality education to underprivileged children.

Lakshmi Manchu with her eight-year-old daughter Vidya.
Lakshmi Manchu with her eight-year-old daughter Vidya.

Talking to us about the vision behind the cause and what triggered her years ago to start something like this, Manchu says, “I have always wondered what my purpose in life was, why am I here, how can I make people around me better, their lives better. You give them food, they get hungry the next meal, you give them clothes, they need something again. So what is something that you can give that you cannot take back from them and that is education. It not only empowers them, it gives them a hopeful life and to have a dream for something for themselves and that was a trigger for me. And I felt, that if I can do, rest all falls in place like poverty, the way we see what we don’t like, can change if we have basic education.”

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out