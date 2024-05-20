Manchu Manoj makes a comeback after 8 years with Teja Sajja-starrer Mirai. Watch

After an 8-year-long hiatus, actor Manchu Manoj is ready to return to the silver screen. His first look from Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, was released on his birthday, May 20. The first look introduces him as The Black Sword, a character that’s introduced as someone powerful. (Also Read: Mirai glimpse: Teja Sajja plays a ‘super yodha’ out to save the world from a dark force) Manchu Manoj plays The Black Sword in Mirai.

Manoj’s The Black Sword

The makers shared a video introducing Manoj’s character in the film. He’s introduced as the ‘most dangerous force in this world’, and we’re also shown a glimpse of his unique weapon. The video also showcases his fighting skills and the makeover the actor went through. He sports long hair and beard for his role, which seems like it could be morally ambiguous.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Manoj wrote, “I've been waiting for this moment for a long time to present you all a new me a.ka. #TheBlackSword from #MIRAI. And can't get a better occasion than this to give u all a special treat on my birthday with the glimpse!! Hope you'll love it. It was a privilege joining forces with this very special team.”

In a press note, he also shared, “Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return.”

About Mirai

Mirai also sees Teja as The Super Yodha; the makers released a video of his first look in April. The film, a fantasy drama, is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. Mirai will explore the secrets of Ashoka’s 9 unknown books. Ritika Nayak also stars in the film that will see dialogues by Manibabu Karanam. Gowra Hari is composing the film’s music while Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director. Mirai is slated for release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on April 18 in 2D and 3D.