Mirai glimpse: Teja Sajja plays a ‘super yodha’ out to save the world from a dark force

After the highly successful HanuMan, which was released in January this year, actor Teja Sajja’s next film, Mirai, has been announced. Directed by Karthik Ghattamneni and also starring Ritika Nayak, the glimpse shared by the makers on Thursday gives a hint of what the film will be about. (Also Read: Teja Sajja interview: HanuMan was an eye opener for India, hope my next film makes waves too) Teja Sajja plays a karra saamu expert in Mirai.

Mirai glimpse sees Teja as a super yodha

The makers of Mirai unveiled the film’s title and first glimpse on Thursday. The first look sees Teja as a super yodha (super warrior) with a yo (staff) in his hand, standing in front of an erupting volcano. An eclipse can also be seen in the sky. The glimpse gives further details from the film.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A Buddhist monk can be seen narrating the story based on King Ashoka. Because the Kalinga war serves as a black mark on Ashoka’s history, the monk says there’s a divine mystery behind his repentance. The glimpse goes on to describe nine scriptures that can turn any man into god and nine warriors who are recruited to protect them for generations.

Teja is soon introduced as a ‘super yodha’ who is sent to stop the ‘eclipse’ - a dark force - from reaching the secret nine of Ashoka. He is shown as a karra saamu (traditional stick fighting) expert. Ritika is also shown for a few seconds in the glimpse. The makers intriguingly hold off from showing who plays the antagonist.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

‘My next film is a grand idea’

Talking to Hindustan Times earlier this month, Teja described Mirai as a ‘grand idea’ and called it ‘ambitious.’ He said, “The film has another Telugu actor playing the antagonist, and I play the lead, so it’s not a multi-starrer. My next film too is backed by a grand idea and is an ambitious project; it’s an action-adventure film. I will also be a part of Jai Hanuman (the sequel of HanuMan). The film will be all about Lord Hanuman, but I will be a part of it.”

About Mirai

TG Vishwa Prasad is producing Mirai under People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. Karthik, who is a cinematographer too, takes up the camera work, apart from penning the screenplay. Gowra Hari has composed the thumping score in the glimpse. Mirai will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Chinese on April 18, 2025 in 2D and 3D.