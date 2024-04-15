Teja Sajja as Super Yodha? Production house teases Telugu star's next film

Telugu actor Teja Sajja recently delivered a blockbuster with the movie Hanuman, propelling him to pan-India fame. Directed by Prashanth Varma, Hanuman is a superhero movie that has astonishingly grossed over ₹300 crore, marking it as a massive hit. A sequel, titled Jai Hanuman, is currently in development. Meanwhile, Teja Sajja has greenlit another movie directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni, known for his work on the Eagle movie. (Also read: Teja Sajja interview on Ugadi: HanuMan was an eye opener for India, hope my next film makes waves too) Teja Sajja Next Movie: తేజ సజ్జా తదుపరి సినిమా టైటిల్ గ్లింప్స్‌కు డేట్ ఖరారు: వివరాలివే..

Upcoming Project Details

The upcoming project, produced by People Media Factory, is set to reveal its title and first look on April 18. This announcement has generated significant excitement as it promises to introduce Teja Sajja in a new avatar. The anticipation for the film, referred to as Super Yodha, is high, and the first look will also be released on the same date.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "AFTER ‘HANU-MAN’, TEJA SAJJA’S NEXT FILM ANNOUNCED… TITLE UNVEILING ON 18 APRIL… After the super-success of #HanuMan, #TejaSajja teams up with director Karthik Gattamneni for a PAN-India movie, to be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad [People Media Factory]. This is the second consecutive project for Karthik Gattamneni and People Media Factory, after #Eagle."

More about the project

The movie will star Manchu Vishnu as the antagonist, and Dulquer Salmaan is expected to play a key role, adding to the film's allure. Directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni, Teja Sajja will portray the character of Super Yodha, a role that could redefine his career. People Media Factory has expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Teja Sajja for this significant venture, which marks their 36th production. The first look teaser of Super Yodha is eagerly awaited on April 18, promising a mix of adventure and surprises.