'I might puke': MrBeast climbs Dubai's Burj Khalifa, shares his terrifying experience from the sky. Watch

In a daring stunt, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, climbed Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. A video capturing the moment, which has quickly gained attention online, shows MrBeast standing at the very top of the skyscraper, looking down from its iconic peak. MrBeast scaled Dubai's Burj Khalifa, sharing a viral video of his thrilling climb and reactions. (X/@DramaAlert)

“I made it! I am standing on top of the tallest building in the world,” MrBeast says in the clip, clearly taken by the scale of his surroundings. Glancing over the edge, he adds with a nervous laugh, “This is terrifying! I shouldn’t have looked down—that’s scary.”

Watch the clip here:

The video, shared on social media platform X by @DramaAlert, has since amassed over 1.5 million views and attracted many comments from amazed fans and sceptics alike.

Mixed reactions on social media

Social media users had plenty to say about the nerve-wracking stunt. One user commented, “So what? Tom Cruise did it first, and he wasn’t scared!”

Another viewer admired MrBeast's courage but expressed a similar fear of heights, writing, “Just watching this gives me chills. Can’t imagine what it felt like being up there.” Others were less impressed, with one person adding, “Seems like he’s trying a bit too hard for views lately.”

The YouTuber’s ascent sparked debate about the lengths creators go to for content, with one user noting, “These stunts are getting crazier by the day. Where will it end?” Another follower chimed in, supporting MrBeast’s bravery, saying, “Hats off to him! No matter what, climbing Burj Khalifa isn’t for everyone.”

One user made light of the situation, jesting, “Hope he doesn’t drop his camera – it’ll fall for hours!”

A feat for the record books, but not the first

Though Donaldson’s climb has captivated fans, he is not the first to scale the Burj Khalifa. Other famous personalities have taken on the challenge, including actor Tom Cruise, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, and actor Will Smith. Stunt experts like Sam Sunderland, Alain Robert, and Alexis Landot have also reached the dizzying heights of the tower in previous years, each showcasing their skill and daring.