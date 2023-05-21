Shilpa Shetty wishes 'loving son' Viaan on 11th birthday with old video of him 'levitating', Raj Kundra shares post

Actor Shilpa Shetty wished her son Viaan Raj Kundra as he clocked his 11th birthday on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Reels, Shilpa posted an old video in which Viaan was seen 'levitating' his shoes. In the clip, Viaan stood inside their home and showed his mother how he did the magic. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty returns from family vacation, Raj Kundra runs with daughter as paparazzi asks him to slow down at airport) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra wished son Viaan on his 11th birthday.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and black pants, Viaan had a towel wrapped around his legs. The video started with the kid giving a funny introduction as Shilpa laughed behind the camera. He then said, "Both my legs are on the floor, isn't it? Now, I'm going to levitate for you." Viaan's shoes were seen rising a little above the ground, as he seemingly held them with his foot and lifted up from behind the towel.

Sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it, "Love this old throwback video (black heart emoji). My darling @theviaanrajkundra... You are THE MAGIC and you add a sparkle to all our lives (dizzy symbol emoji). Thank you for choosing me, my son… So proud to see you as this respectful grandson, loving son, spying Paaji, and dependable friend. Happiest 11th birthday, my baby. We looooovvvvvve you!! (black heart, heart eyes and nazar amulet emojis)." She also added the hashtags--son day, blessed, love, blessed and birthday boy.

Taking to Twitter, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra shared an edited picture of Viaan. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my Rockstar my Life my Son I can’t believe you are 11. Every day you add something amazing to our life. Love you unconditionally shine bright always."

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj in November 2009. They welcomed their first child, Viaan, in May 2012. The couple had a second child, a daughter, Samisha Shetty on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy.

Shilpa will mark her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The Prime Video show also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

Fans will also see Shilpa in KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

