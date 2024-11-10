Mr Beast, JJ take heavily guarded auto ride in India; fans ‘freak out’ security as they crowd for selfies. Watch

YouTuber MrBeast, aka James Stephen Donaldson, is in India with a few of his YouTuber buddies, like wrestler Logan Paul and musician JJ ‘KSI’. The influencer arrived in the country on Sunday morning amid much hoopla and took an auto ride to an event, much to everyone’s delight. (Also Read: Logan Paul, MrBeast arrive in India: Know what the Youtubers will be up to here) MrBeast and JJ 'KSI' took a heavily guarded auto ride to an event in Mumbai.

MrBeast’s auto ride

In videos clicked by the paparazzi, MrBeast looks pumped as he gets ready to take an auto ride. He even interacts with them and shows off the Feastables chocolate bar, which he launched in India on Sunday, along with the energy drink Prime. In a video, he asks the photographers and fans lined up, “How’s it going?”

JJ, who was accompanying him during the ride, posted a video on his Instagram stories showing the heavily guarded auto making its way through the streets of Mumbai. He also posted a video of himself waving to the crowd, calling it ‘crazy’. At the product launch, he also performed his song Thick of It to the crowd.

Fans crowd for selfies

MrBeast also posted videos on his Instagram stories of fans crowding to take selfies with him at the event. “India, you guys rock,” the YouTuber screamed in the video. Another video shows a few fans excited about getting their hands on the Feastables bar. While leaving, he shot a video of fans still trying to click selfies with him.

A screengrab of MrBeast's Instagram stories.

He said, “Look at all these people, I feel bad, I wish I could…nice to meet you all. How long are you guys going to follow my car? My security in the back seat is freaking out.” He adds, “Guys, actually, don’t do this,” as some fans run into traffic to catch a glimpse of him.

MrBeast, Logan Paul, JJ ‘KSI’ and Darren IShowSpeed are in India to launch chocolate bar Feastables and energy drink Prime.