Logan Paul and MrBeast arrive in India: What the Youtubers will be upto on this visit

Influencer and wrestler Logan Paul and YouTuber MrBeast reached India in the early hours of Sunday. While MrBeast was seen at the Mumbai airport, Logan was spotted in the city. (Also Read | Logan Paul says he is feeling ‘anxiety’ about having a baby girl) Logan Paul and MrBeast were spotted in Mumbai.

MrBeast greets paparazzi in Mumbai

In a clip MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, was seen exiting the airport. He was dressed in a black hoodie, shorts and white shoes. He fist bumped the paparazzi and also clicked selfies with them. When a paparazzo asked how he felt after arriving in India, he replied, "I'm excited." He also chatted with the camerapersons.

Logan smiles for the paparazzi

Logan was seen with his team in the Bandra area of Mumbai as they waited outside a building. The paparazzi asked him to pose for them, but he waited with his friends. He was dressed in a white T-shirt, beige pants and sneakers. Later, he hugged and greeted a person as they entered the building. In another clip, he was seen exiting a building and entering his car. Logan also smiled and flashed the victory sign from his car.

Who else will come to India and why

A few days ago, MrBeast announced on Instagram about his trip to India. In a clip, he had said that he would arrive in India on November 10. He informed his fans that Logan, JJ 'KSI' and Darren IShowSpeed will also visit India during the same time.

He added that they will launch Feastables and Prime in India. He shared the video with the caption, "I’m coming to India Nov 10th!"

As per a Mid-Day report, MrBeast will unveil his chocolate brand that he launched in January 2022. Logan and KSI will launch Prime, which is a hydration brand launched at the same time. They will also team up with Youtuber CarryMinati, aka Ajey Nagar, for an event in Mumbai. Several fans also said that they could be part of Bollywood parties hosted.