MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's Lunchly meal brand face FDA complaints over mold

Lunchly, the Lunchables-style meal brand launched by MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI, is facing FDA complaints over mold, reported TMZ. The federal agency has received multiple complaints against the YouTubers' latest brand, which launched last month. MrBeast's Lunchly meal brand has been hit with FDA complaints

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that more than 10 consumers have complained about having issues with Lunchly products, per the outlet. One such complaint cited an illness linked to the snack kits. As of now, the agency is in the process of reviewing the submissions made so far.

The outlet added that the FDA will soon determine whether an advisory needs to be issued to protect consumers' health. It is the food producers' responsibility to follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices regulations to ensure consumer safety. Failure to do so would result in necessary actions on the part of the FDA.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for MrBeast's snack food brand said in a statement to TMZ, “All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products. That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”

The issues surrounding Lunchly recently became viral after YouTuber Rosanna Pansino posted a video where she reviewed the product. She claimed that Lunchly's pizza version had “fungus” on it. “This is disgusting. I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened ‘The Pizza’ Lunchly. The cheese had MOLD!” Pansino wrote on X.

As she clarified that the expiration date was still two months away, at least a dozen other netizens came forward with their issues. “The expiration date was still 2 months away! I checked online and found at least a dozen other people posting that their Lunchly’s were moldy too,” Pansino wrote on the social media platform.