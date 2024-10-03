Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in YouTube predicted as MrBeast reveals secret trump card

Since starting his YouTube channel, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for the fastest growth in a single month, an achievement which was earlier held by MrBeast. MrBeast revealed his Lionel Messi trump card for Cristiano Ronaldo.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the most-subscribed YouTube channel holder with 318 million followers. He knows the threat possessed by Ronaldo to his channel. Speaking to Logon Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said, "I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on."

"If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo."

He also went on to add “if [I’ve] got to do a Messi collab" to beat Ronaldo, then he would do it. It will be interesting to see if and when Ronaldo overtakes MrBeast, and will the influencer actually go ahead with his Messi plan.

On starting his channel Ronaldo also broke the YouTube record by reaching 10m subscribers in only one day. It overtook the previous record of seven days set by Hamster Kombat.

He recently also became the first individual to reach one billion followers on all social media channels.

Announcing the news on social media, he said, "We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

"You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”