Lionel Messi curls in magical free-kick as shocked goalkeeper left unmoved, steers Inter Miami to Supporters' Shield win

Lionel Messi demonstrated his brilliance yet again, scoring twice as Inter Miami edged out defending MLS champions Columbus Crew 3-2 to secure the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. While Messi had been relatively quiet until just before halftime, his two moments of magic in quick succession turned the tide in Miami’s favour. Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a free-kick goal(X)

Messi’s first goal came in the 45th minute when he latched onto a long ball that he expertly controlled with his chest inside the penalty area. A fortunate bounce off Crew defender Malte Amundsen allowed Messi to poke the ball past Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, putting Miami ahead just before the break.

Minutes later, Messi was at it again, this time showcasing his mastery from a set piece. With Columbus conceding a free-kick just outside the box, the Argentine maestro stepped up and delivered a sublime strike. Spotting a poorly assembled wall, Messi curled the ball with laser-like precision into the top corner, leaving Schulte rooted to his spot.

The free-kick marked yet another moment of Messi magic, as it put Miami 2-0 up and in firm control going into the second half.

Watch the free-kick here:

The Columbus Crew responded immediately after the restart, with Diego Rossi curling a well-placed shot into the far corner to pull one back. However, a defensive mix-up between Schulte and Rudy Camacho allowed Luis Suarez to head into an open net, putting Miami 3-1 up.

Despite their deficit, Columbus fought hard and earned a penalty, which Cucho Hernandez converted to make it 3-2. But their momentum was stifled when Camacho was sent off for a second yellow card after a reckless challenge. A late penalty awarded to Columbus gave them a chance to equalize, but Hernandez’s tame effort was saved by Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, securing a dramatic win for the home side.

Messi’s two-goal performance and his remarkable free-kick ultimately proved the difference, as Inter Miami took a significant step toward MLS Cup glory.