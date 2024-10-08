Popular dipping sauce recalled in US over fears of ‘mold growth’, FDA urges customers to ‘destroy’ product

A popular dipping sauce has been recalled in the United States due to fears of “mold growth contamination.” Minnesota-based company Lunds & Byerlys has recalled about 500 containers of its Lone Star Dip, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notice issued last week. Popular dipping sauce has been recalled in the US over potential mold contamination(Representational Image)

Why is dipping sauce being recalled in US?

Lunds & Byerlys announced the voluntary recall after the store employees first discovered the issue and informed the Quality Assurance team. In the notice published Friday, the company said that it is pulling back “approximately 500 containers of L&B Lone Star Dip because of potential mold growth contamination.”

The affected products have a unit size of 12 oz. and a UPC of 18169-74197. Their best buy dates are October 15 and 17, according to the FDA's statement. These potentially contaminated dips were sold “throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area.”

While no illness in connection to the consumption of the recalled products have been reported as of yet, the federal agency has urged those who “recently purchased the impacted product” to “destroy” it immediately or return it to any Lunds & Byerlys store for a “full refund (no receipt required).”

Food contaminated with mold can pose serious health risks, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says as “some molds cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems.” The agency adds that given the right conditions, some molds “produce “mycotoxins,” poisonous substances that can make people sick.”

Those who suspect a certain food item at their home might be affected with mold should “not sniff” it and immediately “dispose in a covered trash can that children and animals can't get into,” according to the USDA. Additionally, the place where the suspected moldy item was kept should be thoroughly cleaned.