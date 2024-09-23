Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 US states due to potential exposure to almonds

Popular lactose-free dairy milk brand Lactaid has been recalled across the United States over potential exposure to almonds. Massachusetts-based HP Hood LLC issued the voluntary recall on Friday for 96-ounce containers of whole, 1%, 2%, fat-free and 2% calcium-enriched Lactaid Milk over fears that the products may contain traces of almonds not listed on the label, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lactaid Milk has been recalled in 27 US states over potential exposure to almonds(Lactaid)

Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 states over potential almond exposure

The affected products were shipped to wholesalers and retailers from September 5 through September 18. The states where the recalled products were distributed are Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

While no illnesses have been reported due to the consumption of the recalled products yet, the FDA warned that people “who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.” The issue was discovered during a routine maintenance check at the production facility, according to the recall notice.

The federal agency advised those in possession of the recalled Lactaid Milk to either return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange or “call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.” The recall is being initiated with the FDA's knowledge, and consumers can find the “best by dates” in the notice issued on the agency's website. All affected products have the code 51-4109 P2.