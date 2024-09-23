Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 US states due to potential exposure to almonds

ByArya Vaishnavi
Sep 23, 2024 07:28 PM IST

HP Hood LLC has issued the voluntary recall for Lactaid Milk over potential exposure to almonds.

Popular lactose-free dairy milk brand Lactaid has been recalled across the United States over potential exposure to almonds. Massachusetts-based HP Hood LLC issued the voluntary recall on Friday for 96-ounce containers of whole, 1%, 2%, fat-free and 2% calcium-enriched Lactaid Milk over fears that the products may contain traces of almonds not listed on the label, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Lactaid Milk has been recalled in 27 US states over potential exposure to almonds(Lactaid)
Lactaid Milk has been recalled in 27 US states over potential exposure to almonds(Lactaid)

Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 states over potential almond exposure

The affected products were shipped to wholesalers and retailers from September 5 through September 18. The states where the recalled products were distributed are Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

ALSO READ: Plane forced to make emergency landing after live mouse ‘jumped’ out of passenger's in-flight meal

While no illnesses have been reported due to the consumption of the recalled products yet, the FDA warned that people “who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.” The issue was discovered during a routine maintenance check at the production facility, according to the recall notice.

ALSO READ: FAA investigating Delta flight over emergency landing that left passengers with ear and nose bleeds

The federal agency advised those in possession of the recalled Lactaid Milk to either return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange or “call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.” The recall is being initiated with the FDA's knowledge, and consumers can find the “best by dates” in the notice issued on the agency's website. All affected products have the code 51-4109 P2.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On