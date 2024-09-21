FDA seize suspected adulterated food items worth 14.35 lakh 

As part of its special drive during the Ganesh Festival, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune seized samples of suspected adulterated and substandard food items worth ₹ 14.35 lakh, the officials said. During the special drive Food Business Operators (FBO) and food items were checked for adulteration, hygiene and absolute implementation of food safety norms, the officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The drive was conducted in Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. During the special drive Food Business Operators (FBO) and food items were checked for adulteration, hygiene and absolute implementation of food safety norms, the officials said.

“In Pune district, 48 inspections of food establishments were conducted. A total of 53 food samples, including milk, khoya, paneer, mawa, ghee, butter, and namkeen, were collected for analysis. Besides, the FDA seized adulterated ghee, butter, sweet khoya, and vanaspati ghee worth ₹5,16,438,” a senior FDA official said.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner (Food), FDA, Pune division, said the drive was carried out in the interest of public health and safety for effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations of 2011.’

‘During the Ganesh festival, the FDA conducted a significant operation in Pune district and region. A total stock worth ₹14,35,958 was seized, including ₹5,16,438 in Pune district and ₹9,19,520 in Pune division,’ the FDA said in a statement released on Friday.

Annapure said that samples of the suspected food items are sent to the laboratory for analysis and the reports are awaited.

“The action will be taken as per the provision of the law if the suspected food items are found adulterated, substandard or unsafe for consumption. If required the food licenses of the FBO can be also suspended or cancelled in case of gross violation as per the rules,” he added.

Further action will be taken once the analysis reports are available. The FDA has urged citizens to report suspected food adulteration by contacting the Food Administration’s toll-free number 1800222365.