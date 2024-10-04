Netflix cancels That '90s Show after just 2 seasons, star Kurtwood Smith confirms: ‘Tough news’

That ‘90s Show is officially over! After two successful seasons, Netflix has pulled the plug on the spin-off of That ‘70s Show. Franchise star Kurtwood Smith took to Instagram Thursday to break the “tough news.” Netflix officially cancels That '90s Show after just two seasons

Why did Netflix cancel That '90s Show?

The 81-year-old, who played Red Forman in both the OG sitcom and its follow-up show, issued a heartfelt statement to announce that the That 90's Show will not be returning for a third season. “I know you have been asking me when Season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,” Smith shared with his 116K followers.

The Hollywood veteran went on to express his gratitude to the viewers and his longtime fans, saying, “I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show.” “You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful,” he added.

“I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all,” Smith continued, adding, “I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with.”

Smith also extended his appreciation to his co-stars, saying, “Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons.”

“To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school,” he concluded. However, the news did not sit well with fans as they blasted the network for cancelling “what people actually want.” “What is with netflix and canceling the best shows,” remarked another fan.