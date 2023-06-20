'I can't guarantee the quality of the order,' MrBeast regrets launching Beast Burger, Shifts focus to feastables amid

Eminent American YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, appears to have some regrets about launching his venture, MrBeast Burger, citing quality control as the primary issue plaguing the business. MrBeast regrets MrBeast Burger launch, quality control woes. (Image Credit: mrbeastburger.com)

In a recent revelation, the YouTube figure expressed concern that MrBeast Burger has had a negative impact on his personal brand image and expressed a stronger interest in focusing on his Feastables snack food company.

As one of the biggest names on YouTube, boasting over 161 million subscribers on his primary channel, MrBeast is not only known for his captivating content but has also ventured into the culinary world.

In 2020, Donaldson launched MrBeast Burger, operating primarily as a virtual restaurant or "ghost kitchen," with a single physical location at New Jersey's American Dream Mall. Customers place their orders through a mobile app, and the food is prepared by contracted restaurants in their local area.

ALSO READ| | Comedian and TV show host Trevor Noah to dive into the world of podcasting with Spotify's new deal

But now it seems that the eminent YouTube personality is already feeling the desire to distance himself from the business that bears his name.

In response to a recent tweet questioning the future of the burger joint, MrBeast himself admitted, "Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is I can't guarantee the quality of the order." He went on to explain the lack of control the company has over its partner restaurants, making it nearly impossible to enforce consistent standards.

“I started MrBeast Burger to help restaurants make more $ during the pandemic and it worked! But sadly when working with 2000 restaurants I don’t own it’s impossible to guarantee the order quality,” he said.

Plus he revealed that his passion lies more with his Feastables snack food brand rather than Beast Burger. “I’m moving on from MrBeast Burger so I can focus on Feastables and making snacks!”

The issues related with Beast Burger

The issue of unreliable quality at Beast Burger has been known for some time. While some customers have praised the chain, others have criticized long wait times, subpar service, and poor presentation.

Additionally, the company has faced serious concerns regarding food safety, with reports of undercooked meat and moldy buns being delivered to customers. Although MrBeast may not be solely responsible for these incidents, it is reasonable to expect the company to have taken more proactive measures in vetting its contractors.

The 25-year-old social figure further elaborated on his frustrations with MrBeast Burger through a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

In another deleted tweet, Donaldson admitted that if it were solely up to him, he would shut down MrBeast Burger entirely, acknowledging its detrimental impact on his personal brand.

Donaldson replied, “I would if I could,” added, “But the company I partnered with won’t let me stop even though it’s terrible for my brand.”

MrBeast is bound by a contract with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC, which limits his options.

ALSO READ| | Tyga and Avril Lavigne end their highly publicized relationship on good terms

Reflecting on this, he candidly stated, "Young Beast signed a bad deal."

The silver lining for the YouTube sensation is that his snack food line, Feastables, appears to have fared better. While not entirely free from controversy, such as a past incident where MrBeast asked fans to clean up Feastables displays in stores and undermine competitors, it has not experienced the same magnitude of problems as Beast Burger, including issues with food quality.