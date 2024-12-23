Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan in cute glimpse from their Christmas vacation

Kareena Kapoor is excited to ring in Christmas with family. The actor, who appears to be on vacation with her family, shared a glimpse of her pre-Christmas mood with Saif Ali Khan and her sons. Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas vacation with family.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her, family's pre-Christmas mood

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a few photos from their Christmas preparations. One of the photos shows Saif Ali Khan enjoying a walk in the greenery, which the Crew actor captioned with a red heart. In another picture, the actor showed the close-up of a Chelsea Football Club Christmas decoration and the final image showed Taimur Ali Khan looking at the large Christmas tree. She captioned the photo, “mera beta (my son)” with a red heart.

Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan's picture from their vacation.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of Taimur adoring Christmas tree.

The actor was also seen enjoying a hot coffee in the cold weather and a picture of Jeh’s name written on a foggy window. The family is all set to ring in Christmas together.

Kareena Kapoor also shared some pictures enjoying the cold weather with a walk. The actor was seen wearing a white and black jacket with a scarf around her neck in the selfies. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “the frozen face series.”

Taimur Ali Khan's sporty birthday bash

Kareena and Saif were recently seen attending son Taimur Ali Khan’s annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. They were seen excitedly recording their son’s dance performance and Kareena was also seen waving at him, hooting for him.

Taimur recently celebrated his eighth birthday on December 20. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a sporty birthday bash which was attended by close friends and family including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Karan Johar’s kids Yash Johar and Roohi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Devara: Part 1 which also starred Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, in which he played the antagonist, marked his Telugu debut.