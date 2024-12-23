Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi reveal their favourite 2024 Indian movies

Kareena Kapoor

From the three films Kareena picked, the first one was her Laal Singh Chaddha co-producer Kiran Rao's “beautifully directed” Laapataa Ladies, which was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. However, it didn't make it to the shortlist. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, it stars newcomers Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goyal, and Sparsh Srivastava, along with Ravi Kishan.

Kareena also picked her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's “supremely funny” directorial debut, blockbuster buddy comedy Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu. Her third pick was her own film, Hansal Mehta's crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. Kareena said “she's biased, but actually not biased because I think it was brave to make the film 70% in English and 30% in Hindi."

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky picked Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2, which became the only Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore at the Indian box office. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor among others. His favourites also included two South movies – Nithilan Saminathan's Tamil action thriller Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi--and Chidambaram S. Poduval's Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys. Vicky claimed that these are the only three films he's seen this year.

Rajkummar Rao

The Stree 2 actor also picked Madgaon Express, along with C Prem Kumar's Tamil dramedy Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Aravind Swamy, and Blessy's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, adding that Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance in the Malayalam survival drama was “mindblowing.”

Pratik Gandhi

The Madgaon Express actor's list incluced Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe-nominated bilingual film All We Imagine As Light, his Scam 1992 and Gandhi director Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, and Maharaja.

Shabana Azmi

The veteran actor said she “absolutely loved” Shuchi Talati's coming-of-age film Girls Will Be Girls, streaming on Prime Video India. It marks the production debut of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's banner Pushing Buttons Films. “The awakening of this girl's sexuality is done without the slightest exploitation or vicariousness.”

Anna Ben

Anna also picked Girls Will Be Girls, “an absolutely wonderful film,” along with Rahul Sadasivan's Malayalam period folk horror film Brahmayugam, starring Mammootty, and Maharaja.

Kani Kusruti

The All We Imagine As Light and Girls Will Be Girls actor listed Christo Tomy's Malayalam film Ullozhukku, starring Parvathy and Urvsashi, Anand Ekarshi's Malayalam film Aattam, and the yet-unreleased Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari's genre-bending comedy starring Radhika Apte.