Kareena Kapoor fans call out Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz for ‘age shaming’ after he jokes he can ‘play her son’

Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz recently made a light-hearted comment about working with Kareena Kapoor that did not go down well with her fans. On a TV show hosted by Geo Urdu channel, when a fan shared her wish to see Khaqan act with Kareena, here's what he said. Khaqan Shahnawaz's comment on Kareena Kapoor riled up her fans.

Kahaqan Shanawaz on Kareena Kapoor

In an Instagram video, a fan addresses Khaqan and says, “Sir, I wish you worked with Kareena.” The actor mulls over the question before jokingly replying, “Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely.” He then points out that Kareena is much older than him, saying, “Kareena ji bohot badi hain. Unke saath beta ban sakta hoon.” The host then jokes that there is a new kid in the house, Khaqan Shanawaz Kapoor, to which he halfheartedly responds, “Yeah.”

Fans, however, were not impressed with his sense of humour. One fan commented, “Kareena ko pata bhi nahi hoga yeh kon hai, Maine khud kabhi iska drama nahi dekha (Kareena wouldn’t even know who he is, even I’ve never heard of him).” Another wrote, “This man is full of himself.” One pointed out, “If age shaming had a face.” Another fan huffed, “Oh the arrogance is baffling.” Numerous fans left angry comments under the video, calling out the actor’s lackadaisical attitude.

Kareena’s recent work

Kareena had a good time at the box office and on OTT recently. In 2023, the audience lauded her performance in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. The film, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. She kicked off 2024 with box office success thanks to Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also starred in The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again.