Did Taimur get hurt? Fans question ‘extreme’ way Saif-Kareena's son was lifted by performer at birthday bash. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his eighth birthday on December 20. The birthday boy enjoyed the special day with his family and friends. Saif's siter Saba Pataudi has now shared an inside video from the celebrations, where Taimur was seen lifted up by men who were dressed as Marvel superheroes. But it seemed as if Taimur complained of pain in the video, as fans pointed out in the comments. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Inaaya's bond with Taimur, their ‘cute’ journey as cousins on his birthday. Watch) Saba Pataudi shared an inside video from Taimur Ali Khan's 8th birthday celebrations.

Did Taimur get hurt?

In the first video, Taimur and one of his other friends were seen lifted up by one arm during a fun game. Although Taimur was supported from the back and put down after a few seconds, he seemed to complain and moved his arm as soon as he stood again.

Reacting to the video, several fans commented under the post. A comment read, “Tim got hurt on his bday (sad face emoticon).” A second user wrote: “Not sure if lifting a kid like this with one arm is safe. Might stretch his nerves in the axilla. A bit extreme and unnecessary.” A comment read, “Tim was shouting with pain.” “Extremely wrong way to hold the kid... he has faces pulled out due to elbow pain,” read another comment.

More reactions

Another picture from the collage reel saw Taimur sitting beside grandmother Sharmila Tagore and reading a picture book. A second picture saw Taimur and Jeh sitting together. In the caption, Saba wrote: “Happiest 8th Birthday Timtim To soaring the peaks of success, Happiness and love may pave your path, To close real friends ..forever. And family always by your side. I love you loads my jaan. Taimur. I take pride in the man you're sure to become some day....! Congratulations parents You have a star in your midst.”

Both Taimur and Jeh are frequently in the media spotlight. Taimur is known for his adorable appearances since infancy, often seen accompanying his parents. He was born on December 20, 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), born on February 21, 2021.