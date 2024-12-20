Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Inaaya's bond with Taimur, their ‘cute’ journey as cousins on his birthday. Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Dec 20, 2024 06:19 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan's cute video featuring Taimur Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya melts the hearts of the social media users. 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his eighth birthday today. On this special occasion, his aunt and Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for him by giving a glimpse into the journey of Taimur and Inaaya as cousins.

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Taimur and Inaaya's bond.(Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Taimur and Inaaya's bond.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Sharmila Tagore on her grandsons' contrasting personalities: ‘Taimur is quiet, while Jeh is all over the place')

Soha Ali Khan's adorable post for Taimur Ali Khan

On Friday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared an adorable video that gave a glimpse into Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya's bond. The video captured the beautiful moments Taimur and Soha’s daughter, Inaaya, spent together while growing up. They can be seen having a blast jumping on the bed, followed by them swimming together. The clip also includes candid moments of the two enjoying pizza together and playing with a diya. Sharing the video on Instagram, Soha captioned the post, "From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai."

Fans couldn't stop gushing about the cuteness the video contained. One of the comments read, "Cousins growing up together is the best gift." Another commented, "This is so cute." Another fan complimented Soha's daughter and wrote, "Your daughter got beautiful eyes." Reacting to Taimur and Inaaya swimming together, a fan wrote, "They are swimming so fast! amazing."

Taimur Ali Khan's sporty birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan donned casuals as they took Taimur Ali Khan and his friends including Karan Johar's son Yash Johar to celebrate their son's sporty birthday bash at a playground. Kareena and Saif even engaged in fun activities with Taimur and his friends.

Apart from this, Kareena and Saif were also seen cheering for their son's performance during his school's annual day. While Kareena was seen waving at Taimur excitedly, Saif was seen recording his son's performance. The school annual day was a star-studded event with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar in attendance.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On