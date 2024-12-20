Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Inaaya's bond with Taimur, their ‘cute’ journey as cousins on his birthday. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his eighth birthday today. On this special occasion, his aunt and Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for him by giving a glimpse into the journey of Taimur and Inaaya as cousins. Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of Taimur and Inaaya's bond.(Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan's adorable post for Taimur Ali Khan

On Friday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared an adorable video that gave a glimpse into Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya's bond. The video captured the beautiful moments Taimur and Soha’s daughter, Inaaya, spent together while growing up. They can be seen having a blast jumping on the bed, followed by them swimming together. The clip also includes candid moments of the two enjoying pizza together and playing with a diya. Sharing the video on Instagram, Soha captioned the post, "From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai."

Fans couldn't stop gushing about the cuteness the video contained. One of the comments read, "Cousins growing up together is the best gift." Another commented, "This is so cute." Another fan complimented Soha's daughter and wrote, "Your daughter got beautiful eyes." Reacting to Taimur and Inaaya swimming together, a fan wrote, "They are swimming so fast! amazing."

Taimur Ali Khan's sporty birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan donned casuals as they took Taimur Ali Khan and his friends including Karan Johar's son Yash Johar to celebrate their son's sporty birthday bash at a playground. Kareena and Saif even engaged in fun activities with Taimur and his friends.

Apart from this, Kareena and Saif were also seen cheering for their son's performance during his school's annual day. While Kareena was seen waving at Taimur excitedly, Saif was seen recording his son's performance. The school annual day was a star-studded event with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar in attendance.