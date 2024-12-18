Sharmila Tagore on her grandsons' contrasting personalities: ‘Taimur is quiet, while Jeh is all over the place'

According to her, Taimur has a reserved personality, while Jeh is a bundle of energy and is always on the go.

Sharmila Tagore spills the beans

In an interview with SCREEN, Sharmila spoke about her bond with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids. In the interview, she confessed that there was a time when she was amused with Taimur’s popularity.

“Not on his first day though and then the same person became so popular. Initially, I thought that he was popular in the children’s category, but then I got to know that he was the most popular overall, in every category. Taimur is a really quiet and reserved person. Jeh, on the other hand, is all over the place and very lovely. They are all over the place. They are very different temperamentally,” she said.

In the same interview, the actor looked back at the childhood of her son Saif Ali Khan. Looking back at raising him, she said, “You have to pay attention because children don’t say directly what they want to say. They say it in a very roundabout manner. You can’t give them instant replies. I learnt this when Saif was growing up. Once, he was trying to tell me something and I interrupted, thinking I understood what he was saying and the conversation had gone off on a tangent."

About Taimur and Jeh

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The couple's second son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021.

When Kareena made an appearance in an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, she spoke about the personality of her two kids. "Jeh is a complete toofan mail. Like my mom used to say, 'You're a toofan mail.' So he's like a toofan mail. The whole house is upside down because he's like cartwheeling. And he's very shaukeen (passionate); he wants to eat food and wants to sit with us and eat," said Kareena.

During an interview with Times of India, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Jeh and Kareena's bond. He said, "Yes, I have to say Jeh is a mama's boy. He is very attached to his mother. Actually, all of us are attached to Kareena. But Jeh is a bit more attached. He is very, very sweet. A little baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. As he begins to talk, I know I will pull him over to my side a bit more (laughs). But it's lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh."